SunTrust Will Not Reopen Branch After Deadly Shooting

SunTrust has decided not to reopen the Sebring branch where a deadly shooting took place last week.

In a statement obtained by our news partner CBS 12, SunTrust Chief Communications Officer Sue Mallin says:

“After hearing the views of the families and teammates, SunTrust has decided that it will not reopen the Sebring Midtown branch location. We will explore options for the best use of that property, while also maintaining an equally vital banking presence in Sebring. In the meantime, we are notifying clients to use our North Sebring and Avon Park branches, as well as a SunTruck Mobile Branch deployed at 126 West Center Avenue in Sebring. We remain committed to being a caring neighbor, supportive bank and strong business partner in Sebring.”

Meanwhile, a vigil will be held in Sebring for the victims on Sunday, January 27 at 6 p.m. Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to attend.

Last Wednesday, 21-year old Zephen Xaver shot and killed five women, including four employees and one customer, inside the branch. His motives remain unknown, and he has been charged with five counts of premeditated murder.