Super Bowl 53: Zac Brown Band Will Play Free Pandora Concert

There are many musical guests headed to Atlanta for Super Bowl 53 and the Zac Brown Band is one of them.

The band will perform a free Pandora Live event at the Bud Light Dive Bar at the Tabernacle. The show will take place the week of Super Bowl on January 31st.

The Zac Brown Band is coming back into the limelight after a two-year hiatus, their video for their new song, ‘Someone I Used to Know” was released during Christmas. The band will get back on the road in the Spring for their “Down The Rabbit Hole” Live tour.

Are you planning on being in Atlanta for the big game? Who do you think will be in the big game?