Super Bowl 54 Heads to Miami as Dolphins Prepare for New Head Coach

The NFL is now looking ahead to its 100th season and Super Bowl 54 to be played at Hard Rock Stadium in North Miami in 2020.

While “The Rock” is the home of the Miami Dolphins, the team has not been to the Super Bowl since 1984 when Dan Marino’s team was defeated by Joe Montana’s San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XIX, 38–16.

The 1972 Miami Dolphins won the AFC Eastern division and AFC championships and then defeated the Washington Redskins 14-7 in Super Bowl VII to complete an unblemished 17-0-0 record.

This will be the eleventh time the Big Game will be played in South Florida, making it the top Super Bowl destination in the league. The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-to-3 last night.

And Dolphins fans have reason to feel optimistic after watching the Super Bowl. The team’s next head coach, Brian Flores, was the man in charge of the Patriots defense that shut down the high-scoring Rams offense last night in a 13-3 win. The 37-year-old Flores, the son of Honduran immigrants, grew up in Brooklyn and has spent his entire coaching career with the

Patriots. He joined them in 2004 and became their de facto defensive coordinator a year ago after Matt Patricia left to join the Lions as their head coach.

Brian Flores, who delivered a coaching defensive masterpiece in his final game with the Patriots, enjoys the moment with his kids. pic.twitter.com/hbe0txUD7N — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 4, 2019

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says Super Bowl 54 will be played at the newly renovated Hard Rock Stadium in suburban Miami.

Watch “Hype Video” here.