Super Bowl 54 Heads to Miami as NFL Prepares For 100th Season

The NFL is now looking ahead to its 100th season and Super Bowl 54 to be played at Hard Rock Stadium in North Miami.

While “The Rock” is the home of the Miami Dolphins, the team has not been to the Super Bowl since 1984 when Dan Marino’s team was defeated by Joe Montana’s San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XIX, 38–16.

The 1972 Miami Dolphins won the AFC Eastern division and AFC championships and then defeated the Washington Redskins 14-7 in Super Bowl VII to complete an unblemished 17-0-0 record.

This will be the eleventh time the Big Game will be played in South Florida, making it the top Super Bowl destination in the league. The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-to-3 last night.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says Super Bowl 54 will be played at the newly renovated Hard Rock Stadium in suburban Miami.

