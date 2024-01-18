Super Bowl Pre-Game Performers Announced: Post Malone, Andra Day, Reba McEntire

The NFL announced that Post Malone, Reba McEntire, and Andra Day will perform during the pre-game for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium.

Usher will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. McEntire will sing the national anthem, Malone will sing “America the Beautiful,” and Andra Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

DPS will produce the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins as executive producers and Hamish Hamilton and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter as directors.

What do you think of the artists chosen for the Super Bowl performances?