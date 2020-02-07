Super-busy Kelly Clarkson says being a mom is "the hardest job out of all the jobs"

(L-R) Seth Blackstock, Remington Blackstock, Savannah Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, River Blackstock, Brandon Blackstock; Steve Granitz/WireImage

(L-R) Seth Blackstock, Remington Blackstock, Savannah Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, River Blackstock, Brandon Blackstock; Steve Granitz/WireImage Kelly Clarkson is an extremely busy woman these days, what with judging on The Voice, hosting a daily talk show, gearing up for her Las Vegas residency and -- we think -- recording new music. But she says what she finds the most difficult has nothing to do with her career: it's being a mom.

"I think parenting changes you in the best way. It’s made me stronger, but definitely it’s hard. It’s the hardest job out of all the jobs," Kelly told reporters at the Hollywood Beauty Awards Thursday night, according to People.

Case in point: Kelly admitted that she "got totally guilted" by her daughter River Rose, who's five-and-a-half, for attending the awards show. "I was supposed to be home tonight," she explained.

“But she understands that sometimes we do things for other people and you have to be selfless sometimes, so it’s a good lesson. But we’re really good about it,” Kelly told reporters. She and her husband Brandon Blackstock have four kids, two from his previous relationship -- Seth and Savannah -- plus two children together: River and son Remy,

“We are up with them in the morning, we’re there at night and just like normal parents that work 9 to 5 jobs,” Kelly explained. "We really make a point to have vacation time [together as a family] and really get away from everything. We have a ranch in Montana we escape to.”

Kelly's Las Vegas residency, Invincible, stars April 1 at Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.