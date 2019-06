Thankfully, this mom is super quick! This is a perfect example of how fast little kids can get into danger. A security camera at an office building in Colombia shows a mom saving her little girl from falling through some stairwell railings. She’s holding her hand as they exit an elevator, and when she lets go the kid immediately heads to the railing, loses her balance, and starts falling through. Thankfully, the mom grabs her leg at the last possible second, and pulls her back. OMG!