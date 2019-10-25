Super-popular cover band Yacht Rock Revue trades their smooth '70s & '80s hits for original tunes

Ren AdkinsIf you're a fan of "yacht rock" -- the smooth, soft-rock sounds of the '70s and early '80s -- you may have attended a show by the wildly popular Yacht Rock Revue, which sells out venues all over the country thanks to set lists full of hits by Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Steely Dan, Toto, Hall & Oates, Christopher Cross and more. But now, this cover band is making original music.

The group, based in Atlanta, will release their first album, Hot Dads in Tight Jeans, on February 21. They've already released the first single and video, "Step," which has a serious Hall & Oates-circa-1982 vibe.

Yacht Rock Revue co-frontman Nick Niespodziani tells Entertainment Weekly, "When you’re a cover band coming out with original music, getting taken seriously is the first hurdle that you have to leap over. So 'Step' felt like the right choice because it’s a mission statement for the whole album in a way. It’s about deciding who you want to be and making the space for that in your life."

Nick is also quick to point out that, despite the ridiculous '70s get-ups and hairstyles they wear, what they do is "honest and unapologetic," and so is the album.

"We are a bunch of 40-year-old dads who are trying to make our first record that people listen to," he notes. "Why not just bear hug it instead of run away from it?"

Yacht Rock Revue will kick off their Hot Dads in Tight Jeans tour January 8 in Lexington, KY. Visit PleaseRock.com for more info.

Here's the track list for Hot Dads in Tight Jeans:

"The Doobie Bounce"

"Step"

"Bad Tequila"

"You're Welcome, Baby"

"Big Bang"

"Another Song About California"

"House in the Clouds"

"Change of Scene"

"Can't Stop"

"My Favorite Stardust"

