‘Superfan’: Gloria Estefan, LL Cool J, Pitbull Among Talent Set For CBS’ Musical Game Show

CBS has a new musical game show in the works titled, “Superfan,” the show will feature a superfan who will have to prove they are an artist’s biggest fan.

The show will feature musical artists, Gloria Estefan, LL Cool J, Pitbull, Little Big Town, and Shania Twain.

During each one-hour episode the artist will select one superfan after several rounds of play for the ultimate once-in-a-lifetime grand prize.

The show is currently in production, no word just yet on when it will air.

Who are you a superfan of?