Supergroup The Empty Hearts release new song, "Well, Look at You," from forthcoming second album

The Empty Hearts, the star-studded band that includes founding members of The Cars, Blondie and The Romantics, have released a fifth advance song from their forthcoming sophomore album, the aptly titled The Second Album, which will hit stores on August 28.

The track, “Well, Look at You,” is available now as a digital single and via streaming services, and you also can check it out at YouTube and the group’s Bandcamp page. All of The Empty Hearts’ music is heavily influenced by the sounds of the 1960s, with the new song adding some soul-flavored horns to the mix — courtesy of The Uptown Horns.

The other tracks from The Second Album that have been released are “The World’s Gone Insane,” “The Best That I Can,” “Coat-Tailer” and “Remember Days Like These,” the latter of which features a guest appearance by Ringo Starr on drums.

The Empty Hearts feature Cars guitarist Elliot Easton, Blondie drummer Clem Burke, Romantics singer/guitarist Wally Palmar, and bassist Andy Babiuk of veteran garage-rock band The Chesterfield Kings.

The Second Album is available for pre-order now on multiple formats. Here’s the full track list:

“Coat-Tailer”

“Remember Days Like These” (featuring Ringo Starr)

“Well, Look at You”

“Jonathan Harker’s Journal”

“Sometimes S*** Happens for a Reason”

“The Best That I Can”

“If I Could Change Your Mind”

“Come On and Try It”

“The World as We Know It, Moves On”

“The Haunting of the Tin Soldier”

“Death by Insomnia”

“The World’s Gone Insane”

“Indigo Dusk of the Night”

By Matt Friedlander

