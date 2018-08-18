Superintendent faces criticism amid Parkland students return to school

Robert Runcie, the Broward County School District superintendent, is facing criticism from parents whose children died during the Parkland high school shooting on February 14, 2018.

The criticism comes after Runcie fired an outside investigator who was looking into the shooting as well as failed to put metal detectors into Broward Schools.

When asked if he had dropped the ball Runcie responded, ” I will say this, we had an independent review done. We as a district provided an enormous amount of services to this individual.”

Andrew Pollack who lost his 18-year-old daughter Meadow during the Valentines Day massacre and Tony Montalto who lost his 14-year-old daughter Gina joined CBS News to discuss their feelings six months after the shooting.

“When this society deems something important enough to protect we spend the money, and we go out there and get it done. If you go to a federal building or a courthouse, you have metal detectors, X-ray scanners, screening why don’t our children deserve that same amount of security,” said Tony Montalto. “Mr. Runcie you seem to be the captain of a rudderless ship.”

Andrew Pollack was asked what he would say if superintendent Runcie were “right in front of him” in which he responded, “Why didn’t you accept any responsibility for what happened and why didn’t you look at any of the policies that were in place at Broward that led up to it. Why are you telling the families you’re going to look into these policies?

Adding, “To be deceitful to all the people in the community I can’t sit back and let that happen.”

Runcie and parents critical of him do have one common goal, according to CBS News, which is to find solutions.

