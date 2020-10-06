'Supernatural' high: Carlos Santana launches line of cannabis products

PRNewsfoto/Left Coast Ventures

Carlos Santana recently introduced his own line of coffees, and now the guitar legend has launched another line of products that offer the user a different kind of buzz. Santana has partnered with the Left Coast Ventures company to create Mirayo by Santana, a brand of premium cannabis products.

According to a press release, Mirayo by Santana was inspired by Carlos’ “Latin heritage and dedication to spiritual well-being,” and the products seek to “leverage the power of ancient remedies and act as a guide for consumers on their path to discovering their divine light.”

“In my experience, cannabis has special properties that enhance meditative reflection and creative expression. It can dispel negative doubt to reveal the everlasting gift of our uniqueness,” says Santana in a statement. “With Mirayo, I hope to help people use cannabis as a door to a more benevolent behavior like kindness and compassion.”

Mirayo by Santana is available at select cannabis dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area and in Southern California. It’s available in three strains, or “categories of consciousness”: Radiance, Symmetry and Centered. The varieties are sold either as packs of five pre-rolled cigarettes or jars containing whole flowers. A fourth strain, called Essence and featuring CBD oil, is coming soon.

“It’s an honor to create a brand with a musical legend that embraces ancient heritage, deep spirituality and self-discovery,” says Left Coast Ventures CEO Brett Cummings. “Mirayo celebrates the plant and its place within ancient Latin heritage.”

Left Coast Ventures previously has launched cannabis brands in partnership with The Grateful Dead‘s Mickey Hart and the Bob Marley estate.

For more information, visit MirayobySantana.com. You must be at least 21 years old to enter the site.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.