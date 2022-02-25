Superstar Gwen Stefani Launches Beauty GXVE

Gwen Stefani has always been a fashionista. The No Doubt frontwoman is known for her blonde locks, red lip, and head-turning fashion choices.

Now, the singer is ready to give beauty another go with her new makeup line, “GXVE,” pronounced, “give,” and patterned after her signature which she creates with a “G” and an “X” or a kiss.

Stefani’s new line will consist of eight products, priced between $21 and $48: an eye shadow palette in four color options; a pencil eyeliner in black and blue; two brow pencils in various shades; a skincare oil primer, and, of course, lipstick.

“GXVE” will be available exclusively at Sephora and online starting March 3.

What is your favorite celebrity beauty brand?