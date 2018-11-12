Supervisor of a Strawberry Farm Hid Needles in Fruit Out of Spite

Authorities in Queensland, Australian have arrested the 50-year-old supervisor of a strawberry farm after they found that she purposely contaminated thousands of strawberries with needles and sold them to stores.

My Ut Trinh appeared in court Monday after a month-long investigation into the health-scare that authorities are reporting “crippled the strawberry industry.”

According to the report, Trinh began sticking sewing needles into the strawberries over a period of several months to get back at the company she worked for, however, it was not said what incident prompted the decision.

Authorities found 230 reports of contamination including one report involving a 7-year-old girl and at least one report of a 21-year-old having to be rushed to the hospital with severe stomach pains after ingesting several strawberries.

Queensland Police Detective Jon Wacker spoke to the press Monday and called the act “commercial terrorism” which impacted “68 strawberry brands, 49 of these being Queensland-based brands.”

Brands like Donnybrook Berries, Love Berry, Delightful Strawberries, Oasis, Berry Obsession, and Berry Licious have since recalled their fruits.

While authorities are saying the investigation is far from over, they have arrested Trinch and charged her with seven counts of contaminating goods.

If convicted Trinh could face a maximum of 10 years behind bars.