Supreme Court Allows Trump Administration’s Transgender Military Ban, No Action on DACA

The U.S. Supreme Court has granted the Trump administration’s request to enforce a proposed military service ban on transgendered individuals while the case proceeds.

SCOTUS voted 5-4 to permit the request while appeals are heard in lower courts.

The cases are Trump v. Karnoski and Trump v. Stockman. In both cases, a lower court halted the ban.

Tuesday’s orders by the conservative-controlled court temporarily stay those lower court decisions while the cases make their way through the federal courts.

The Supreme Court voted along party lines to stay these decisions, with Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan in dissent.

Also, The U.S. Supreme Court will take no action on DACA during the current term. DACA is the Obama-era program that protects Dreamers.

President Trump wants to end DACA, ending protections for hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

Lower federal courts have blocked Trump’s order and the high court’s inaction means DACA renewals can continue. DACA status must be renewed every two years.