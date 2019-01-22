Supreme Court Allows Trump Administration’s Transgender Military Ban Pending Appeals

The U.S. Supreme Court has granted the Trump administration’s request to enforce a proposed military service ban on transgendered individuals while the case proceeds.

SCOTUS voted 5-4 to permit the request while appeals are heard in lower courts.
The cases are Trump v. Karnoski and Trump v. Stockman. In both cases, a lower court halted the ban.
Tuesday’s orders by the conservative-controlled court temporarily stay those lower court decisions while the cases make their way through the federal courts.
The Supreme Court voted along party lines to stay these decisions, with Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan in dissent.

