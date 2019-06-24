Surely I’m Not The Only One Excited About The Roseanne/Andrew Dice Clay Comedy Tour!

I can’t wait!!! Roseanne is one of my all time favorites and I’ve never seen Andrew before. I hope they make a stop here in South Florida!!

The Mr. and Mrs. America Tour kicks off in September with shows in Long Island and Atlantic City. Tickets for those shows will go on sale Friday, and more dates will be announced.

Dice says, quote, “When people ask about what she said, I say, ‘She’s a comic!’ We gotta stop policing comedians. This is America! . . .

“She’s an original, I’m an original and people should just stop reading Twitter. Calm down with your political conversations.

“Whoever is running the country, nobody else’s life changes. We still gotta go out there and make a living. Enjoy your family, enjoy your friends, [have sex with] your chicks and make your money.”