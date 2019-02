A new poll by the Los Angeles Times ranked french fries from several famous fast food chains according to taste and texture. According to the poll, the fries at Five Guys are #1. McDonald’s which is just as famous for its fries as their burgers came in at #2. Del Taco, Steak and Shake and Arby’s rounded out the top 5. Chick-fil-A didn’t even make the top 10. Do you agree with this poll? Which fries are your #1 pick?