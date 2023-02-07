Survey: 2 in 10 U.S. Employees Have Work “Best Friend”

In this era of remote work, it may be harder to have work friends.

According to data from a Gallup survey, only two in 10 U.S. employees have a work best friend.

This is especially true compared to pre-pandemic times.

“We’re seeing in the data that younger people, in general, are feeling more disconnected from their workplaces,” said Gallup researcher Jim Harter. “You can attribute some of that potentially to remote work. If they’re less connected to their workplace, they have fewer opportunities to connect with other colleagues and to develop those kinds of friendships that they might have had in the past.”

Who is your work best friend? Have you found it harder to make friends with co-workers since the pandemic?