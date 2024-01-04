Survey reveals if Americans want a Dead & Company Sphere residency

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A recent report claimed that Dead & Company were in talks to play a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere, but a new poll suggests they aren’t the artists most folks want to see headline the state-of-the-art venue.

Considering there have been lots of rumors as to who may play the venue next, a new survey by casino.org asked 3,000 Americans who they’d most like to see. Well, it turns out Dead & Company doesn’t top the list. In fact, they’re the artists most would least like to see at the venue, with Lady Gaga being America’s top pick.

Other bands coming in ahead of Dead & Company include Paul McCartney at four, Eagles at five, Bon Jovi at six and KISS at eight.

For now, U2 is still at the venue until March 2, with U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere. Phish will follow from April 18-21.

So far, there’s been no official announcement that the rumored Dead & Company residency is going to happen. The band, made up of Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, went on their final tour in 2023, but Mayer recently gave fans some hope that the group is not completely over.

During a New Year’s Eve appearance on CNN, Andy Cohen asked Mayer about the future of Dead & Company, and he replied, “I’m not at liberty to say just yet. But, have hope is what I’ll say. Have hope … just like you should for all things in 2024.”

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

