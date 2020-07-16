Susan G. Komen Florida Recruiting BigWigs Campaign

It’s all about having fun and raising funds and Susan G. Komen Florida’s BigWigs campaign does both while helping in the fight against breast cancer. The organization is proud to once again host their BigWigs fundraising campaign and invites area business and community leaders to join in raising awareness, and funds during a friendly competition that runs from September 21st through October 31st.

Throughout the competition, BigWigs will work to encourage friends and colleagues to support their efforts of raising funds for life-saving breast cancer diagnostics, navigation, education, screening, and treatment services provided throughout Florida. It won’t be unusual to see these participants popping up around social media (and hopefully around town soon enough) donning their pink wigs and sharing informational tips about breast health, personal stories of their ties to breast cancer, and asking for donations to help support Komen’s efforts to create a world without breast cancer.

Each participant is challenged to raise a minimum of $1,000 to support breast health programs and services in Florida, and along the way they will be treated to prizes, incentives, and opportunities to boast of being named a top fundraiser, top team, BigWig with the most donors, or most creative campaign.

While BigWigs are having tons of fun, the reason they are fundraising is that breast cancer continues to affect 1 in 8 women at some point in their lifetime, and a countless number of men. This year many of these people will also have lost their jobs and their health benefits. Every two minutes, one case of breast cancer is diagnosed in the United States. This year alone 268,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer are anticipated to be diagnosed in women and 2,600 cases in men. With events such as these, Komen Florida is able to make an incredible impact on increasing the current number of 3.8 million breast cancer survivors living today.

For more information on the 2020 BigWigs campaign, please visit at komenflorida.org/bigwigs, or contact Kelly Lindsey at (561) 514-3020 or kelly@komenflorida.org with questions.

About Susan G. Komen® and Komen Florida:

Komen Florida is helping fuel research, advocate for patients and support people facing breast cancer locally through a variety of direct patient-centered services and by collaborating with area providers to remove barriers and connect people to needed care across the state of Florida. For more information, call (561) 514-3020 or visit www.komenflorida.org.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Born out of a promise between two sisters, Susan G. Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures.