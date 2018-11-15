Susan G. Komen® South Florida Expands Support Statewide!

New Komen Florida ensures advocacy and care across the state

West Palm Beach, FL.– Susan G. Komen South Florida based in West Palm Beach, Florida has significantly expanded its reach to become Susan G. Komen Florida. The new state-wide organization will serve the entire state, except for Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties, which will continue to be supported by Komen Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.

The new Komen Florida will focus its work on saving the lives of over 2,700 Florida women who die from breast cancer every year. With key investments across the state, the Affiliate will seek to impact the approximately 13,700 women in Florida who are diagnosed each year, ensuring that the most vulnerable women have access to high-quality screenings, diagnostics and treatment.

“This expansion strengthens Komen’s ability to ensure all women and men in the state get the support they need and will ultimately help us save lives,” said Paula Schneider, CEO of Susan G. Komen. “We are excited to be able to renew our local support in the central and northern regions of the state, as well as reach new areas that previously did not have a local Komen Affiliate.”

The new unified Affiliate will be based in West Palm Beach, FL., under the leadership of Kate Watt, who previously served as Komen South Florida’s executive director. Watt and Board Chair Jill Weiss have led a strong team to increase mission investments in breast health, grow the organization’s Race for the Cure® event, and introduce an innovative community-based navigator program to reduce breast cancer among African American women who have a 40% higher mortality rate than white women. The team will now seek to grow those efforts across the state to reduce breast cancer deaths, advocate for increased support, and respond to the state’s healthcare crisis for women.

According to the March 2018 Status of Women in Florida by County: Health & Wellbeing Report, Florida earns a grade of C- and a national ranking of 35th on the Health & Well-Being Composite Index. The new Susan G. Komen Florida affiliate will have a powerful influence in the state, with a past combined investment of $57 million in education, screening, treatment and research across the regions now under the Susan G. Komen Florida umbrella. These include Florida’s southwest (Naples), central (Orlando) north (Jacksonville), south (West Palm Beach) and the Florida Suncoast (Tampa) regions.

“Susan G. Komen Florida will bring the majority of the state’s resources together with one voice, one mission, to show that Florida fights together to save lives from breast cancer,” said Watt.

Weiss added, “We’re proud to lead the state and use the success we’ve had in South Florida to impact our new regions. Our team will join hands with the dedicated supporters from across the state to improve women’s health and well-being.”

Komen Florida’s partner Carla Roderick, Comcast Florida Regional Director of Government Affairs & Community Impact, commented, “Giving back to the communities we serve is in our DNA at Comcast. We have extraordinary businesses and game-changing products – but we are at our best when we are using our collective strength to make the world a better place by partnering with organizations such as Susan G. Komen. Now, with Komen reaching the entire state, our employees will have more opportunities to work together and help grow our partnership.”

The new affiliate will continue to host its annual Race for the Cure in Downtown West Palm Beach. Future walks in other regions will be announced in spring 2019.

As part of the new affiliate’s launch, it is currently issuing a statewide grant request for proposals available on KomenFlorida.org. Organizations that support breast health education and screenings are encouraged to apply.

About Susan G. Komen Florida

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life. Komen Florida is working to better the lives of those facing breast cancer in local communities across its service area of southwest, central, north, south and the Florida Suncoast regions. Komen Florida has invested nearly $57 million in community breast health programs and has helped contribute to the more than $988 million invested globally in research. For more information, call 561-514-3020 or visit www.komenflorida.org.

