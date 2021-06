Not sure who sat and thought about this but it’s kind of interesting.

Sushi Oreos!

Here is the quick tutorial:

You separate the Oreos, cream in one dish and cookies in another.

Crush the cookies up. Spread the crushed mixture on cling film like Saran Wrap.

Spread the cream on top of crushed cookies.

Use the wrap to help you roll up the cookies and cream.

Roll, cut and dip in a hot chocolate sauce.

What do you think of this idea?

More details here to make your own!