Suspect Arrested After Body Found in Trunk of Car at Walmart

Police in Miami have arrested a suspect after the body of a missing man was found in the trunk of a car.

The incident occurred Thursday just after 4:00 pm at a Walmart in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and 288th Street.

According to the report, the brother of a man who was reported missing Tuesday believed he saw his brother’s white Honda Accord being driven by another person and decided to call police while following the vehicle.

“The individual sees this vehicle, and he starts following it,” Miami-Dade Police Detective Chris Thomas, told reporters, “and he’s pretty convinced that this vehicle is the vehicle that belongs to his brother.”

The brother followed the suspects into a Walmart parking lot and alerted authorities who then came and arrested the driver and two passengers inside of the vehicle.

The two passengers, however, were later released but authorities did retain 38-year-old Justin Earnshaw as their suspect.

While investigating the incident, detectives began to smell a foul odor coming from the vehicle and opened the trunk to find a body.

Though the victim has not been identified by authorities, the victim’s brother confirmed that it was his brother.

Investigators were seen taking several items from the vehicle including several duffel bags, a plastic shopping bag, and what appeared to be a woman’s purse.

Earnshaw has since been charged with second-degree murder, possession of cocaine and giving police a false name.