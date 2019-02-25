Suspect Arrested After Making Bomb Threat Against Local School

Investigators in Miami have arrested a suspect they said made a bomb threat against a Miami-Dade school Monday morning.

The threat was made towards William H. Turner Technical Arts High School on Northwest 19th Avenue.

Not much is known about the suspect at this time, however, authorities did describe them as a non-Miami-Dade Public Schools student.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez also released a statement saying they do not take threats lightly:

“As a reminder, we DO NOT take any threat lightly, especially those made via social media.”

No other information was released regarding this incident.

