Suspect Arrested After Stabbing Man and his Dog

Authorities in Bay Harbor Islands have arrested a suspect after the suspect reportedly stabbed a man and then stabbed the man’s dog.

The incident occurred Monday at 7:20 pm at an apartment complex on 9110 West Bay Harbor Drive.

According to the report, authorities received a call about a domestic disturbance then received a second phone call about a man in his 50’s destroying property at several units.

During the incident, one of the tenants went exited his apartment to ask the suspect to stop. At that point the suspect charged at the victim and used a piece of glass to create a laceration on the victim’s chest. The victim then ran back into his apartment and tried to lock the door, however, the suspect gained access into the apartment by diving headfirst into the glass door before he stabbed the victim’s dog.

Both the victim and the suspect were transported to hospitals and treated before authorities to the suspect into custody. The dog was taken to an animal hospital where it is listed in stable condition.

Authorities are still investigating the incident, however, the suspect is facing charges of armed burglary, aggravated assault and animal cruelty.