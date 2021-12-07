Suspect arrested for Jacqueline Avant fatal shooting charged with murder

Jacqueline and Clarence Avant; Paras Griffin/FilmMagic

The suspect in the fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant on December 1 in her Beverly Hills home has been charged with murder.

Aariel Maynor, 29, of Los Angeles is charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and felon with a firearm, as well as two counts of residential burglary with person present, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Maynor is accused of breaking into the home of the 81-year-old philanthropist and wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, where he fatally shot her, according to authorities. Maynor also is charged with shooting at a security guard at the location. The security guard was not injured.

In a statement announcing the charges, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said, “Mrs. Avant was a treasured member of our community. Her generosity and good will touched so many lives. My office is working closely with the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments in the investigation and prosecution of this case. We must continue to work together to hold accountable the people who commit violent crimes against our community.”

