Suspect Arrested in Crash that Killed Five Appears in Court

The Fort Pierce driver accused of a fiery DUI crash that killed five people last month was in court this morning.

21-year-old Tanner Dashner son of Fort Pierce fire captain is accused of driving a GMC Yukon at nearly 100 miles and hour in a 30 mph zone while drunk and rear-ending a Dodge Dakota that burst into flames upon impact. The crash happened 25 days ago on the night of Black Friday on Midway Road in Fort Pierce.

Dashner was taken into custody by the Florida Highway Patrol and faces five counts of DUI manslaughter and five counts of vehicular homicide.The bond set by judge was at $7.5 million dollars.

17-year-old Alexis Chaney, 16-year-old Anthony Martin, 21-year-old Anthony Victor, 21-year-old Darien Douglas, and 27-year-old Kedan Tillett were all killed in the accident leaving only one survivor, 14-year-old Ari’yonnia Stanberry.

It was also said that Dashner’s passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash.

After an investigation, the 21-year-old was arrested and is facing five counts of DUI manslaughter and five counts of vehicular homicide. His bond has been set at $7.5 million dollars.

On Wednesday morning, a judge said that if Dashner posts his bond, he’ll be on house arrest and will be fitted with a GPS monitoring device. He can only leave his house under specific conditions, like medical and legal purposes.

He also can’t consume any drugs or alcohol unless they’re prescribed by a doctor, and will get random drug testing. He also can’t go places where drugs and alcohol are sold as a primary purpose, like bars and liquor stores.

John M. Phillips, attorney for Alexis Chaney’s family, who lost 17 year-old Alexis in the crash issued this statement which in part reads: “Alexis’s family encourages everyone who consumes alcohol over the holidays and beyond to ensure that they have a designated driver or other mode of transportation available. They don’t want a another family to endure the heartbreaking pain and loss they’ve experienced”.