Suspect Arrested in Crash that Left 5 Dead

Authorities have made an arrest in a car crash that left five people dead on Black Friday.

The incident occurred on Midway Road and South 25th Street.

Authorities arrested 21-year-old Tanner Ray Dashner who they say was speeding in a GMC Yukon when he rear-ended a Dodge Dakota carrying six people. The impact of the crash then caused the Dodge Dakota to go up in flames.

17-year-old Alexis Chaney, 16-year-old Anthony Martin, 21-year-old Anthony Victor, 21-year-old Darien Douglas, and 27-year-old Kedan Tillett were all killed in the accident leaving only one survivor, 14-year-old Ari’yonnia Stanberry.

It was also said that Dashner’s passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash.

After an investigation, the 21-year-old was arrested and is facing five counts of DUI manslaughter and five counts of vehicular homicide. His bond has been set at $7.5 million dollars.