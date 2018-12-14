Suspect in Armed Home Invasion /Carjacking Surrenders After Police Chase

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that they have arrested a suspect who robbed a home, stole a vehicle, and opened fire on police during a police chase.

The incident occurred along SR 54 near Zephyrhills, Florida.

According to the report, the suspect rammed a police vehicle and began speeding along SR 54 prompting authorities to follow.

During the chase the authorities laid out stop sticks which the suspect ran over, however, they did not stop the vehicle. The suspect continued driving with flat tires and at one point began firing at authorities from the vehicle.

At some point during the chase, a deputy rammed the back of the vehicle the suspect was driving and the vehicle ran into a ditch where it became immobile. After a short standoff, the suspect then surrendered to authorities.

The suspect, who was not identified is facing several burglary charges and additional charges of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, fleeing to elude, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

You can watch a video of the incident by clicking here.