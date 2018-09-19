Suspect in Mollie Tibbetts’ murder pleads not guilty

Wednesday, the man accused of abducting and killing 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts plead not guilty to to first-degree murder charges.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera,24, entered his ‘not guilty’ plea at a formal arraignment hearing Wednesday afternoon.

In addition, Rivera waived his right to a speedy trial.

Authorities say Rivera confessed that he saw Tibbetts running, got out of his car and ran beside her at which time she threatened to call police on her phone.

He then says he blacked out and does not remember what happened next except that he put Mollie’s body in the trunk of his car.

Rivera led detectives to her body in rural Poweshiek County, according to Iowa investigators.

Tibbetts’ July 18. disappearance set off a massive search involving state and federal authorities for a course of 34-days.

Rivera, an immigrant who entered the country illegally, is being held on $5 million cash-only bond.

If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Rivera’s trial is set for April 16, 2019.

