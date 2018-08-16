Suspect In Rapper Murder Seeks Release On Bond

One of four men charged with killing South Florida rapper XXXTentacion wants to get out of jail.

Attorneys for 22-year-old Robert Allen who is charged with first degree murder filed a motion yesterday to release him on bond, citing a lack of evidence against him and claiming he needs to take care of his pregnant girlfriend.

Allen and the others are accused of ambushing and robbing XXXTentacion on June 18th in Deerfield Beach.

Allen wasn’t identified as one of the two gunmen and was initially wanted as “a person of interest” after he was caught on surveillance video outside the motorcycle dealership where XXX was gunned down.

A grand jury indicted him on first degree murder and fire arm charges.

Allen, who weighs 300 pounds, was the third of four murder suspects arrested in July after he was tracked down in Georgia.

The motion to set bond claims Allen would live with his mother in Fort Lauderdale and continue working for a lawn company if released.

It also reveals that his fiancée, Tricedes Ryals, is pregnant with his child.

Broward County Judge Michael Usan will consider the request during a Sept. 27 hearing.

