Suspect who held 11-year-old at gunpoint at large in FL

A carjacking suspect who held a gun to an 11-year-old’s head is at large in Florida, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on Feb. 24 in a Dollar Tree parking lot while the young girl’s parents were inside the store.

The girl told police she was sitting in the parked car’s passenger seat when a man got into the vehicle, put a silver revolver to her chest and then told her to get out of the car.

She complied and sustained several scratches to her arm as she tried to exit the car.

After the man drove off, she ran into the store to get help.

JSO says the man was wearing stone washed jeans with a red and black T-shirt at the time.

“If you have any information that can help police find him, you’re asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-903-STOP.”