Suspected cop killer at large in Calif. in US illegally, says police

Wednesday morning, a seven-year veteran of the Newman Police Department in California was shot and killed while during a traffic stop.

Police say 33-year-old Ronil Singh pulled over the suspect as part of a DUI investigation and that the officer fired back in self-defense.

Cpl. Ronil Singh was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

“A California sheriff says the suspect in the shooting death of a police officer is in the United States illegally,” CBS12 reports.

Police have reportedly identified a suspect but have not released his name to the public at this time.

The suspect is still at large.

The Newman Police Department held a press conference Thursday at 11:25 a.m. in connection to the shooting death of Cpl. Singh.

