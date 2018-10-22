Suspected Cop Killer Shot and Killed by Georgia Police After Two-day Man Hunt

Authorities in Georgia are reporting that the alleged suspect wanted in the murder of one of their own has been shot and killed by police after a two-day manhunt.

According to the report by WSB in Atlanta, police located 18-year-old Tafahree Maynard in a shed behind a home near Snellville Monday. After opening the doors of the shed and issuing verbal commands which officers say Maynard did not follow, officers reportedly tasered the 18-year-old. One of the officers then opened fire on Maynard when he reportedly produced some sort of edged weapon while being tasered.

Officers have been searching for Maynard since Saturday afternoon when the teen reportedly was found to have been in the vehicle when a suspect opened fire on two officers who were responding to a report of two people smoking marijuana in a car near a middle school.

Gwinnett County Police officer Antwan Toney was shot and killed while approaching the vehicle, while the other officer was uninjured. The suspects in the vehicle then drove off and hit a pole before abandoning the vehicle.

This undated photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 shows Officer Antwan Toney. On Saturday, Toney was killed after being shot while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near a middle school. (Gwinnett County Police Department via AP)

Authorities were able to arrest one of the suspects, 19-year-old Isaiah Pretlow that same day, however, they had to launch a manhunt for Maynard. While it was not said which suspect opened fire on the officer, Pretlow is only facing a charge of aggravated assault.

