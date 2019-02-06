Suspected murderer at large in Florida

Authorities in Santa Rosa County, Florida are searching for a man who is suspected of killing his mother-in-law.

Carrie L. Brewer,57, was initially reported missing on Sunday.

However, police announced that they found her dead in a garage under household items at a local home overnight.

Police suspect her son-in-law Robert Shane Lucas is responsible for her murder after finding letters stating he was going to commit crimes against the family.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Lucas on first-degree premeditated murder.

Lucas is on the run and believed to be armed and dangerous, according to police.

He was last seen driving a white Nissan with a tag L436RF, reports say.

This story is developing.