Mario Fiumara, a Boca Raton security guard says he heard screams when he was shopping at the Publix grocery store with his wife.

It was a woman struggling with a purse-snatcher in the checkout line.

Fiumara chased and tackled the suspect Devaris Frederick, of Hollywood.

Frederick allegedly snatched a woman’s purse right out of her hand as she stood in line to pay the cashier at a Publix Supermarket at West Boca Plaza on Saturday afternoon.

Another witness helped and held Fredrick down until police came.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Fredrick was arrested and charged with robbery by sudden snatching and possession of paraphernalia.

The woman’s purse was returned to her and she offered a reward to Fiumara who declined saying he didn’t tackle the bad guy for a reward.

The post Suspected Publix Purse-Snatcher Tackled by Good Samaritan appeared first on 850 WFTL.