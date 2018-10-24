Suspicious package sent to Rep. Wasserman-Schultz Aventura office

Authorities in Aventura are currently investigating a suspicious package delivered to their Government Center Wednesday.
#AventuraPolice is investigating a suspicious package that was delivered to our Government Center. This is being done as a precaution due to recent events. Do not use W. Country Club Dr. since we have blocked off the street. Will advise when we have more info @cityofaventura
The package was addressed to Congresswoman and sent to her Aventura office located on the blocked off street.
#AventuraPolice **UPDATE** In an abundance of caution, we are having a package that was addressed to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz checked by @MiamiDadePD and @MiamiDadeFire . Will advise further as we find out more. @cityofaventura
The representative’s office in Sunrise also received a suspicious device.
Suspicious packages were also sent to former President Barack Obama, the Clintons, CNN, and Governor Cuomo on Wednesday.