Suspicious package sent to Rep. Wasserman-Schultz Aventura office

Police say, “they are doing this out of an abundance of caution and ask the public not to use W. County Club Road since the street is blocked off.

The package was addressed to Congresswoman and sent to her Aventura office located on the blocked off street.

#AventuraPolice **UPDATE** In an abundance of caution, we are having a package that was addressed to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz checked by @MiamiDadePD and @MiamiDadeFire . Will advise further as we find out more. @cityofaventura — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) October 24, 2018

The representative’s office in Sunrise also received a suspicious device.

Suspicious packages were also sent to former President Barack Obama, the Clintons, CNN, and Governor Cuomo on Wednesday.