Suspicious Packages Sent to Former Presidents Obama and Clinton, CNN NY Bureau Evacuated

The Secret Service and FBI are investigating suspicious packages mailed to Bill and Hillary Clinton in New York, and Barack and Michelle Obama in DC.

The Secret Service says both packages were identified as potential explosive devices.

Also, the CNN bureau in New York City has been evacuated due to a possible explosive device that was found inside the mail room of the Time Warner Building.

There is a heavy police presence at the Time Warner Center in New York City after evacuations over a suspicious package.

CNN broadcasts out of the building in Manhattan’s Columbus Circle and has also been evacuated, along with other shops and stores like Whole Foods.

Bomb sniffing dogs and the bomb squad are on scene where there are no reported injuries.

Police say the Clinton package is similar to the package sent to the home of billionaire liberal activist George Soros on Monday.

A package addressed to Obama was intercepted in Washington D.C. on Wednesday morning.

A full scale criminal investigation is being launched involving several agencies.

The devices did not detonate and they are described as rudimentary, potentially explosive but not functioning.

Former presidents and first ladies do not handle mail until after it’s checked by the Secret Service.

Suspicious packages sent to Clintons’ home in New York and Obamas’ home in Washington, Secret Service says https://t.co/QQgo4GyTcg — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 24, 2018

Officials: Explosive Device Found in NY Mailbox at Home of George Soros | NBC New York https://t.co/2k5vTibaJt via @nbcnewyork — jonathan dienst (@jonathan4ny) October 23, 2018

CNN also erroneously reported that a suspicious package apparently containing a pipe bomb that was addressed to the White House was intercepted on Wednesday, according to a law enforcement official. Reuters later reported that there was no suspicious package addressed to the White House. CNBC has not been able to confirm the CNN report either.

The device sent to the White House was similar to those sent to Clinton and Obama, according to the CNN report.