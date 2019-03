There were reports coming out of Orlando this morning that a suspicious white powder had been noticed at Orlando International Airport.

A United Airlines worker noticed a bag that contained the powder in question and reported it to the authorities. Hazmat crews arrived on the scene to investigate and discovered it to be a drug named Amodiaquine, which is used to treat malaria.

Once it was uncovered that the bag was mistakingly left behind by a passenger, the all clear was given.