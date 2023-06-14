Suzy Eddie Izzard and Ed Speleers added to Brian Epstein biopic, ‘Midas Man’

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Actor/comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard and Downton Abbey’s Ed Speleers have joined the film Midas Man, the long-in-the-works biopic about The Beatles manager Brian Epstein, according to Variety.

Izzard has signed on to play Allan Williams, the band’s first manager, who went on to be known as “The Man Who Gave Away The Beatles.” Speleers will play Epstein’s love interest, Tex Ellington.

As previously reported, Midas Man is currently in post production and recently brought on its third director, Joe Stephenson, who directed the 2023 film Doctor Jekyll. He took over the project after Vinyl director Sara Sugarman left, reportedly due to creative differences and scheduling problems. She took over the project from Jonas Åkerlund, who left the project in 2021 following disagreements with producers.

The film stars The Queen’s Gambit’s Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Epstein, with four newcomers playing the Beatles— Jonah Lees as John Lennon, Blake Richardson as Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey-Elledge as George Harrison and Campbell Wallace as Ringo Starr. The cast also includes Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan and Jay Leno, who plays legendary talk show host Ed Sullivan.

