SwagWars: Ed Sheeran tries (and fails) to be as fly as Bruno Mars

"So a couple of weeks ago I took some pictures in @versace to try and look like @brunomars. He said I needed some work being #swag," Ed wrote on Instagram.

"Donatella at Versace kindly sent me some stuff," he adds. "I did a photo shoot in them, and will be posting them in the lead up to my song coming out."

What follows is a series of photos of Ed basically looking ridiculous while wearing Versace fashions. In one picture, he's wearing a colorful Versace shirt and a cowboy hat while riding on a giant pig. In another, he's floating in a pool wearing that same shirt, and standing in a field wearing a different Versace shirt and the cowboy hat.

Another post shows Ed wearing a fur hat, sunglasses and a Versace bathrobe while standing in the middle of a field. "Day 2 of trying to be @brunomars. Thanks to Donatella at @versace for the threads #swagswagswagswagswag," he captioned it.



Bruno then put a stop to that by posting a photo of himself looking fly in a fur-collared coat, gold chains and a V-neck sweater.

"EL CAPITAN FUEGO!!! Eat your heart out [Ed]!" Bruno captioned the pic. "This s**t ain’t a game! I Do this! I ain’t new 2 this! I’m true 2 this!" He added the hashtags "#KeepUp" and "#SwagWars."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.