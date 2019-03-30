SWAT Team and Detectives raid “drug den” in Indian River County

Following a two month, lengthy investigation undercover investigation the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit raided a”drug den” in Gifford and found stolen weapons, money, counterfeit money, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

Tony Fuller was placed under arrest after police obtained three AK-47 rifles, two AR-15 rifles (modified to fully automatic), a foreign made SKS rifle, a 30-30 scoped rifle, two Kel Tek .380 handguns, three Glock .45 caliber handguns, a Glock .40 handgun, and Smith & Wesson .357 and .38 revolvers from his residence.

All of which was obtained with a search warrant.

Officials say they also found $7,249 in drug money and $12,000 in counterfeit money.

The drugs included 637 prescription pills, 184 grams of Molly, 123 grams of MDMA, 360 grams of marijuana, 7 grams of cocaine, more than a pound of codeine/promethazine syrup, scales, packaging, and drug paraphernalia.

Furthermore, the sheriff said seven of the firearms had been confirmed as stolen.

Fuller was charged with nineteen counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a machine gun, two counts of possession of a bump stock, trafficking in heroin, ten counts of possession with intent to sell (prescription pills, cocaine, marijuana), and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fuller will also face charges on six outstanding arrest warrants obtained as part of the undercover operation including costs of sale of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a church.

Fuller is being held at the Indian River County Jail without bond.