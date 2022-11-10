Swear….BZZZZZZ….What Would Alex Trebek NOT Do On Jeopardy. Ooooops Ken!

“Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings sent the internet into a tizzy Tuesday after he accidentally revealed the answer to a trivia question — and then uttered a curse when he realized what he had done. A clip from the show was posted Tuesday on Twitter and has since gone viral, nabbing more than 34,000 views. “Forty, 23, 38 and 74, which is larger than all of them … ” prattles Jennings before realizing what he had done. “You gave it away,” yells an off-screen and off-microphoned voice. “Oh, s–t!” curses a rattled Jennings as both audience members and contestants laugh. (NYPost)

“Oh sh*t.” – Ken Jennings Well, that’s a first . 😆#Jeopardy #JeopardyTOC pic.twitter.com/spFHV4LX9Q

— AC  (@ACinPhilly) November 9, 2022