If you’re looking to get in shape during the pandemic, Pauly Shore is willing to help you out.

Right now, the MTV VJ is hosting 80s-style workouts on YouTube.

Before the workouts, Shore had a YouTube series that documented his quarantine with his ex, but now he’s donning the Richard Simmons look in Sweatin With the Wiez.

The collection of five-minute workouts include jumping jacks, yoga, pilates, and more.

Are you working out during the pandemic?