Sweet Child! Ex-GN’R drummer Matt Sorum and wife welcome baby daughter, Lou Ellington Sorum

Credit: Bridget Miller Photography

Former Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum is a proud papa!

Sorum and his wife, Ace Harper, have just announced that Harper gave birth to a baby girl named Lou Ellington Sorum on June 11.

Lou, who is the couple’s first child, was born in Palm Springs, California, and weighed in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

“Our Hearts are so full of gratitude that God has brought this angel into our lives,” Matt and Ace say in a statement. “Our baby girl Lou Ellington is pure Love & Joy.”

Sorum and Harper, who’ve been married since 2013, announced the impending birth of their daughter back in March in a People magazine article.

Ace is a singer/songwriter, dancer, artist and fashion designer who previously collaborated musically with her husband in a band called Diamond Baby.

Sorum, meanwhile, co-produced, co-wrote and plays drums on ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons recent solo album, Hardware. In addition, he’s preparing to publish a book called Double Talkin’ Jive: True Rock ‘n’ Roll Stories on September 7 that will feature him discussing his experiences trying to achieve a successful music career, while reflecting on the challenges of being a rock star.

