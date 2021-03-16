Sweet Child o' Matt's: Ex-GN'R drummer Matt Sorum and wife expecting first child

Michael Segal Photography

Former Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum and his wife, Ace Harper, shared some exciting family news with People…they’re expecting their first child together.

Not only that, but the couple revealed the baby’s sex in an exclusive home video posted on People.com. The clip shows Matt and Ace cutting into a cake and finding out that it’s red velvet, indicating that the baby is a girl.

“We are beyond elated with God’s gift of our baby girl,” Sorum and Harper say in a joint statement. “Of all the beautiful adventures we’ve been fortunate enough to have in our lives, there is nothing that compares to the joy we feel of finally creating our own family.”

They add, “We’re excited to show our child all the wonderful experiences life has to offer.”

The article also includes a photo of Sorum and his wife showing off her baby bump.

Matt and Ace, who’s a singer/songwriter, dancer artist and fashion designer, have been married since 2013. The duo have collaborated musically in a band called Diamond Baby. Harper also is planning to launch her own fashion line later in 2021.

Sorum, meanwhile, co-produced and co-wrote ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons‘ upcoming solo album. In addition, he’s preparing to publish a book called Double Talkin’ Jive: True Rock ‘n’ Roll Stories. It’ll feature him discussing his experience trying to achieve a successful music career while reflecting on the challenges of being a rock star.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.