Sweet Child o’ Odin: Guns N’ Roses classic soundtracks new ‘﻿Thor: Love and Thunder’﻿ teaser

The first teaser-trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder is finally here, and it brings along some sweet music.

The Guns N’ Roses classic “Sweet Child o’ Mine” provides the soundtrack to the clip, which finds the self-proclaimed “Strongest Avenger” working out to turn his “Lebowski Thor” body from Avengers: Endgame back into his usual superhero physique. But while he’s back to his old self, physically, Thor finds himself embarking on a new life path, declaring that his “super-heroing days are over.”

“These hands were once used for battle,” he explains, as he buries his fearsome axe Stormbreaker in the soil. “Now they’re but humble tools for peace.”

We’ll see how long that lasts, as we see a glimpse of some big alien battles.

The teaser also features appearances by Chris Pratt‘s Star-Lord and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Tessa Thompson‘s Valkyrie, and the return of Natalie Portman‘s Jane Foster, who’s seen holding Thor’s iconic hammer at the end of the clip.

Hopefully we’ll hear “Sweet Child o’ Mine” in the actual movie, too. You may recall that 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok used Led Zeppelin‘s “Immigrant Song” not once, but twice.

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres July 8 from Marvel Studios, which is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

