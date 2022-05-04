“Sweet Dream”: Eurythmics’ Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart reflect on their journey to Rock Hall induction

Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rainforest Fund

Eurythmics are among the seven artists who’ve been chosen for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the Performer category in 2022.

The U.K. duo of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, who made their mark starting in the ’80s by mixing synth-pop with rock and soul, both chatted about the honor with Rock Hall president and CEO Greg Harris via Zoom, and an edited video of the conversation has been posted at the institution’s YouTube channel.

In the clip, Lennox noted that while she and Stewart were collaborating, they were wholly focused on making music, not on garnering honors like a Rock Hall induction.

“We were in a zone. We created our own zone. And I think…at that time…to get that opportunity to create was what we wanted,” Annie maintained. “It wasn’t about the prizes. Because those things, if you create something of value, maybe the prizes will come, but you can’t make anything because at the end of the day you were gonna be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. No, you have to do the journey. You have to take the steps.”

Stewart, meanwhile, pointed out that American music was a big inspiration to both him and Lennox.

“Obviously, Annie’s Scottish, I’m British, and we’re going into the American Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” Dave noted. “And…I feel quite full-circle in a way, because there we were in our hometowns…in Aberdeen and Sunderland, and listening to sort of American music, whether it’s like soul music or Motown or…I was listening to blues music, and never imagined in a million years that I’d even be making any music, never mind being in America and being put in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

