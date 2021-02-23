Sweet meddling kids o' mine: Axl Rose cameos in upcoming 'Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?' episode

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Axl Rose, where are you? With Scooby and the gang, of course.

The Guns N’ Roses frontman makes an animated cameo in an upcoming episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, a cartoon series that continues the adventures of the mystery-solving teens and their lovable dog.

In a clip from the episode, streaming now via RollingStone.com, Scooby and company come across a diner on Route 66, only to find “singer-songwriter musician and total rock god” Axl Rose sitting on a motorcycle in the parking lot. Naturally, Rose is already friends with Shaggy and Scoob, and the clip ends with the trio performing an incredibly elaborate secret handshake.

Rose’s episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? is set to premiere this Thursday, February 25, at 9 p.m. ET on Boomerang.

You may recall that a few years back, a cartoon Rose appeared in an episode of the Boomerang show New Looney Tunes, during which he sang a new song called “Rock the Rock.” That track marked the first new original tune recorded by Rose in over 10 years.

By Josh Johnson

